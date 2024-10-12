Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $363,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after acquiring an additional 823,495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after buying an additional 234,857 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

