Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $386,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

