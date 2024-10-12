Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $373,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $544.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

