Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of SILA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

