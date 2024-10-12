Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $192.97 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

