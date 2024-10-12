Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

