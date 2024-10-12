Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,902 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The AES Co. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AES’s payout ratio is 65.71%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

