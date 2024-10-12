Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $273.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

