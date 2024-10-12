Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 931 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

