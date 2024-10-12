Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 946 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waters by 21.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,163,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $9,295,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $10,106,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.64.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $357.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. Waters’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

