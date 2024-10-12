Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.05.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.80, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $846,615. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $846,615. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.