Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after buying an additional 2,520,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after buying an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,780. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $97,830.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $241,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,780. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,074 shares of company stock worth $9,595,146. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

