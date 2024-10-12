Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,696,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,123,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,773,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period.

ESGV stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

