Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 354 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,951,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,953 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $505.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.04. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

