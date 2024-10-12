Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

TCOM opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

