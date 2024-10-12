Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $81,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 41.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,528,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,465,000 after buying an additional 1,318,890 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.84.

About Monster Beverage



Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

