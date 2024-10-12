Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $399,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

