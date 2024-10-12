Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $320.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

