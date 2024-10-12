Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vale alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Vale by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vale by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 485,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vale by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Vale by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,950,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Up 0.8 %

VALE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Our Latest Report on VALE

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.