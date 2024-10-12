Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.19 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 242 ($3.17). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.19), with a volume of 78,090 shares changing hands.

Aurora Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.19. The company has a market cap of £186.15 million, a PE ratio of 348.57 and a beta of 1.29.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

