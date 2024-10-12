Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,874,000 after buying an additional 2,165,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 160,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Autohome by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 64,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 189,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.16.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Autohome declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. Hsbc Global Res raised Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autohome

Autohome Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.