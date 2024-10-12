Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Up 7.2% – Still a Buy?

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 55.20 ($0.72). 1,358,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,397,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.31.

In other Avacta Group news, insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £355,000 ($464,598.87). 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

