Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.83. Avante shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

Avante Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77.

Avante (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avante had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Avante Corp. will post 0.0053458 earnings per share for the current year.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

