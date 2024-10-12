Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.61. Approximately 16,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 7,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.52% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

