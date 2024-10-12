Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $172,588.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,862.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $197,431 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDMO opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $658.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

