Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.19 and last traded at $43.24. 386,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,359,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Specifically, Director Tamar Thompson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have commented on RNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

