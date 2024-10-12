Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 785,981 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 322,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,603 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,757.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

