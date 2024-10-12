Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.38. 53,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 57,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

