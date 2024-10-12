B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 326,269 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $9,234,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,190,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,021,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

