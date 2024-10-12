B. Riley Weighs in on CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

