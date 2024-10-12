B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 76,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 635,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

B90 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B90 news, insider Ronny Breivik acquired 49,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.98 ($1,930.35). 69.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

