Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.75 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 54.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.72. WW International has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sima Sistani bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 52.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in WW International by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

