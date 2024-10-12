BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.36.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$45.45 on Thursday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$42.58 and a 12 month high of C$56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.03.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0598958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

