Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRTO. DA Davidson upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

Criteo Trading Up 1.0 %

Criteo stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 868.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

