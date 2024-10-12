Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

