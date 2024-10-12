Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,265,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 924.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $188.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.31 and a 12-month high of $269.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

