Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bionomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $0.28 on Friday. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,226,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 15.03% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

