BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,967 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

BioNTech Trading Up 1.8 %

BNTX stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

