Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $4.07. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 172,251 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.75%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

