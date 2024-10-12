Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$35.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDT. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

TSE BDT opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$10.06 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.87.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

