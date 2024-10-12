Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$37.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE BDT opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.87. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$10.06 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

