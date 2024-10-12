Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 569,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,520.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 450,630 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 544,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 236,037 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 45.7% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 457,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143,485 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

