BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE BXC opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $931.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BlueLinx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 305.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

