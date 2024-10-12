BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$35.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$10.06 and a 12-month high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

