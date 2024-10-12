Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

