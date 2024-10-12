BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

