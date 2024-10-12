BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.20 and last traded at 0.20. 36,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 175,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.21.
BrainChip Trading Down 2.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.16.
About BrainChip
BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BrainChip
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.