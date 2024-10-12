Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 323.20 ($4.23). Approximately 212,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 764,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.40 ($4.18).

BPT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgepoint Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 259 ($3.39) to GBX 358 ($4.69) in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is presently 11,250.00%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

