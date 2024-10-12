Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $84.76.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.