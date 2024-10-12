British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,558.61 ($33.49) and traded as high as GBX 2,689 ($35.19). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,677 ($35.03), with a volume of 1,689,418 shares trading hands.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £59.16 billion, a PE ratio of -430.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,804.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,558.61.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,794.21%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

